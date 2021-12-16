Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.44 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.79. The company had a trading volume of 51,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.21. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.80 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

