Montecito Bank & Trust Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,306,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,970,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.94. 346,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10.

