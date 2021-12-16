Montecito Bank & Trust Has $3.78 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.9% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.09. The company had a trading volume of 121,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

