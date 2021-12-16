Montecito Bank & Trust Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.25. The stock had a trading volume of 530,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,173,717. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $190.94 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.87 and a 200 day moving average of $225.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

