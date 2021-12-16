Montecito Bank & Trust Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.7% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $395.88. The company had a trading volume of 914,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,662,199. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $386.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.