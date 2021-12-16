Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $1.54 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.59. 47,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $153.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

