Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ traded up $3.31 on Thursday, hitting $205.34. 3,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,529. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.28 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.