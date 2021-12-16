Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.36. 70,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,748. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

