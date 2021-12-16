Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 1.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 380,277 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after buying an additional 223,283 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,428,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after buying an additional 150,210 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.70. 16,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,686. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

