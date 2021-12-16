Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust owned about 0.23% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,853. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $93.36.

