Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,357,858 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Kroger worth $232,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kroger by 709.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

KR opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

