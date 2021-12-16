Morgan Stanley Acquires 39,026 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,185,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.20% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $260,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $244,000.

VNLA stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.95. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

