Morgan Stanley Acquires 599,615 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.23% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $241,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 62,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

