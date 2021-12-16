Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.93.
NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $287.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.73. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of -1.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 980.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.