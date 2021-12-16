Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.93.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $287.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.73. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of -1.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 980.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

