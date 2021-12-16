Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Biogen worth $243,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 60,503 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Biogen stock opened at $235.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.24. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

