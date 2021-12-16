Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of Nucor worth $249,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nucor by 18.2% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

NYSE NUE opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

