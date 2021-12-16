Morgan Stanley Buys 1,322,792 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.78% of CyrusOne worth $246,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $89.92.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. William Blair cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

