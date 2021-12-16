Morgan Stanley Buys 2,072,109 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 277.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Monster Beverage worth $257,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.75. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

