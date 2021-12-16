Morgan Stanley Buys 282,047 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Unilever worth $262,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after acquiring an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,439,000 after acquiring an additional 410,135 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.70 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Several research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

