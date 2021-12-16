Morgan Stanley Buys 3,836,995 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 194.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 13.32% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $250,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,877,000 after buying an additional 2,306,103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,320,000 after buying an additional 1,513,910 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11,505.7% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,641 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,274,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.52. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

