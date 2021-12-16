Morgan Stanley Buys 5,352,367 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.82% of Tata Motors worth $256,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Tata Motors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tata Motors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tata Motors by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

