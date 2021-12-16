Morgan Stanley Buys 93,675 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of First Republic Bank worth $247,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 91.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 14.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $205.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.53 and its 200 day moving average is $201.37. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

