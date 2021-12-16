Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $237,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $63,750,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after buying an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after buying an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.60.

Shares of LH stock opened at $307.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.29. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.46 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

