Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of CME Group worth $263,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CME Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $227.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.88. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

