Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 973.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.72% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $233,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

