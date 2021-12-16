Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Ferrari worth $257,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $236,014,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ferrari by 1,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,566,000 after purchasing an additional 666,732 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 40.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after acquiring an additional 660,422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,788,000 after buying an additional 381,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 12.2% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,958,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $260.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.03 and its 200-day moving average is $225.06.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

