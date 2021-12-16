Morgan Stanley Has $230 Million Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.08% of Scientific Games worth $229,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGMS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

SGMS opened at $59.86 on Thursday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

