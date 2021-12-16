Morgan Stanley Has $251.19 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.26% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $251,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,725,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $310.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.21. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $210.80 and a 52 week high of $318.82.

