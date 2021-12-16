Morgan Stanley Has $251.30 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Aptiv worth $251,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,801,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 87,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

Shares of APTV opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $119.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

