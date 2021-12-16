Morgan Stanley Has $252.82 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $252,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.57 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

