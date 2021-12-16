Morgan Stanley Has $263.45 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $263,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 14.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIP opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

