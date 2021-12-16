Morgan Stanley Increases Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $244,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,803,000.

Shares of EZU opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

