Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,055,095 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Fiserv worth $242,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $103.66 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $108.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.