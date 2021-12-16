Morgan Stanley Purchases 107,922 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Align Technology worth $238,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,264,000 after buying an additional 106,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $602.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.45 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

