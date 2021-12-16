Morgan Stanley Purchases 480,021 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of Equifax worth $234,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX stock opened at $291.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.05. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.68.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

