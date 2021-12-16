Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of AstraZeneca worth $258,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 21.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN opened at $55.72 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

