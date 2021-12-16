Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $246,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $211.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.67. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

