Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,268,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,814 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $246,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $76.10 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87.

