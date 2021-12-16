Morgan Stanley Sells 169,387 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.97% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $246,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

