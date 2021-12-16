Morgan Stanley Sells 208,768 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,089,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 208,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Corning worth $249,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after acquiring an additional 259,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after acquiring an additional 94,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.