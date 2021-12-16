Morgan Stanley Sells 24,361 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.99% of MicroStrategy worth $258,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,155,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $598.59 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $287.17 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $714.65 and a 200-day moving average of $652.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.14.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

