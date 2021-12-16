Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.47. 4,096,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,535. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

