mStable USD (MUSD) Hits One Day Volume of $356,011.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.11 million and approximately $356,011.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,083.59 or 0.98801780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00033030 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.22 or 0.01005244 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

