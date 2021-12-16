Multiplier (BMXX) Price Hits $0.0814 on Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $82,373.71 and $554.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.66 or 0.08229581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00079342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,877.52 or 0.99960987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

