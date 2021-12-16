Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.95. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.59%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after purchasing an additional 592,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.