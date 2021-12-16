MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the November 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

