Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.24. 1,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 596,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $334,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after acquiring an additional 878,159 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.