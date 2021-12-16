Myriad Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Myriad has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $2.59 million and $2,420.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,810,202,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

