Name Change Token (NCT) Trading Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1,240.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00040407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00208072 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,689,751 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

