Nancy Quan Sells 18,090 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nancy Quan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,693,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,833,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $253.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 407,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,373,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 74,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,134,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

